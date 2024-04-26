Medical Schools to Expand Admissions Quota by at Least 1,469 for 2025 Academic Yr.

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical schools nationwide have finalized a decision to expand admissions quota for the 2025 academic year by between 50 and 100 percent.According to the education ministry and the Korean Council for University Education on Thursday, the total increase in the quota among 31 schools assigned a hike for the 2025 academic year will be one-thousand-469 year-on-year.Should CHA University medical school, which is not obligated to submit an admissions plan, decide to fully raise the quota by 40, total admissions hike will likely further expand to one-thousand-509.Including eight schools in the capital region that had been excluded from the quota hike, the total quota nationwide is expected to expand from the current three-thousand-58 to at least four-thousand-547.While the quota hike for the 2026 academic year has been set at one-thousand-960 among the 31 schools, and possibly two-thousand when including CHA University, a ministry official said the government would consider a unified and reasonable opinion from the Korean Medical Association(KMA).