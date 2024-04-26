Top Office Strongly Regrets Passage of Special Counsel Probe Bill on Marine Death Report

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has expressed strong regret over the opposition-controlled National Assembly unilaterally passing a bill seeking a special probe into controversies surrounding a military report on the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun last year.The top office issued the stance on Thursday as it vowed to sternly deal with the move, indicating that the president will exercise his veto power for the bill.Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk said in a briefing that the top office regrets that the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) unilaterally passed the bill after changing the agenda of Thursday’s plenary session.He said using the tragic death of the Marine for political purposes is bad politics.Chung said the top office cannot help but believe that the DP’s push for the special probe is politically-motivated rather than aimed at finding the truth as the marine’s case is already being investigated by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office For High-ranking Officials.