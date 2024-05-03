Dining Out Prices Rise 3% in April, Exceed Inflation for 35th Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The growth of dining out prices continued to outpace the growth rate of consumer prices last month.According to Statistics Korea on Monday, the average prices of major food items at restaurants increased three percent in April, one-tenth of a percentage point larger than the two-point-nine percent inflation rate.The price growth of the food-away-home surpassed the inflation rate for the 35th consecutive month since June 2021.By item, the price of tteokbokki marked the largest gain with five-point-nine percent, followed by bibimbap and gimbap with five-point-three percent, each. Hamburger prices rose five percent, while that of kalgukso and naengmyeon increased four-point-two percent, respectively.The price growth of about half of the 39 dishes at restaurants exceeded the average inflation rate, with no food items seeing falls in prices.However, the growth is steadily slowing from four-point-three percent in January to three-point-eight percent in February, three-point-four percent in March and three percent in April.