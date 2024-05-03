Seoul Raises Concerns over N. Korea's Potential Cooperation with Iranian Carmaker

Photo : SAIPA (Facebook)

South Korea has said North Korea's potential cooperation with an Iranian carmaker could violate UN Security Council(UNSC) sanctions, after a social media post by Iran's state-run Saipa Automotive Group referenced Pyongyang’s interest in working with the carmaker in the future.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, an official at Seoul's unification ministry said while it is difficult to make judgments based on what was reported by Iranian media, all joint ventures with Pyongyang are banned under UNSC resolutions.Saipa quoted North Korean external economic relations minister Yun Jong-ho, who recently visited Iran, as saying that Pyongyang was ready to cooperate with the carmaker.According to a social media post uploaded by the automaker on April 29, Yun, while visiting Saipa's booth at a trade show in Tehran, said the two countries could cooperate in the automotive industry given their friendly political relations.The unification ministry official urged all countries to comply with the sanctions resolutions against the North's nuclear and missile development.