Opposition Parties United in Criticizing Reinstatement of Civil Affairs Office

Photo : KBS News

Opposition parties were united in criticizing the presidential office for reinstating the office of senior presidential secretary for civil affairs and appointing former vice justice minister Kim Joo-hyun to the post.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) spokesperson Choi Min-seok said on Tuesday that despite the top office claiming that the appointment is aimed at paying heed to public sentiment, the actual goal is to maintain control over the prosecution.The spokesperson said the civil affairs office has been used to help past administrations control the prosecution and the police, while bolstering the presidential system, and that President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to utilize it the same way post-ruling party election defeat.Rebuilding Korea Party spokesperson Bae Su-jin alleged that having a former prosecutor to head the office is the last resort to protect the administration after parliamentary passage of a special counsel probe bill over a controversial military report on the death of a Marine last year.New Reform Party spokesperson Ju Isaac said unless the president changes himself, reinstating the office is not expected to improve his ability to listen to public sentiment.