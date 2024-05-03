Assembly Speaker Calls for Passage of Controversial Bill before Launch of New Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo called on rival parties to agree to pass a controversial bill before the launch of the new assembly.Kim made the call in a meeting with reporters on Tuesday in Mexico, where he is visiting to attend the meeting of speakers of the parliaments of the MIKTA group, which comprises South Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Türkiye and Australia.Kim said that even if President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoes the bill calling for a special counsel probe into an alleged influence-peddling case related to the death of a young Marine, the parliament should pass the bill through bipartisan agreement before the launch of the 22nd assembly.The speaker stressed the need to pass the bill before the launch of the new assembly, which is set for late May, adding that he has asked rival parties to discuss the matter so the bill can pass and be implemented with public approval.Kim said that he discussed the matter with main opposition floor leader Park Chan-dae, adding he also plans to talk on the phone to the ruling People Power Party’s new floor leader, who will be elected on Thursday.