Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him for beginning his fifth term in office.According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Wednesday, Kim warmly congratulated Putin once again on his inauguration as the president of the Russian Federation and wished him great successes in his work for Russia and its people.The letter was reportedly delivered to Russia through the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang.Kim also sent a congratulatory message to Putin on March 18 when he secured an overwhelming victory in the three-day presidential election.In the March message, Kim pledged to join hands with Putin to bring about a new era of friendship between the two nations and to push forward to build powerful countries.