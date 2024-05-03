US Special Envoy Vows Support for N. Korea-Japan Discussion on Japanese Abductees

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. special envoy on North Korean human rights reportedly said that the U.S. will support efforts to realize discussions between North Korea and Japan on the long-standing issue regarding Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.Julie Turner made the remarks in an interview with Nikkei News released on Wednesday, saying that the U.S. will provide support to obtain answers from North Korea for the abductees’ families who are demanding the immediate return of their loved ones.Turner, who met with the family of a Japanese abductee last Wednesday in the U.S., reportedly said that listening to the abductee’s families is a priority for Washington.The special envoy added that she has a very strong sense of urgency to address the issue quickly in light of the advanced age of many family members.Regarding Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s move to seek a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to resolve the abduction issue, Turner said that there has been no discussion for coordination between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan on that matter.