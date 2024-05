Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s auto exports rose over ten percent in April from a year earlier to hit a record high.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday, auto shipments increased ten-point-three percent year-on-year in April to a record six-point-eight billion dollars, replacing the previous monthly record of six-point-53 billion dollars set in November last year.In the January-April period auto exports increased four-point-seven percent year-on-year to 24-point-three billion dollars, also posting a record high for the period.The ministry attributed the continued rise in auto exports to the increase in exports of eco-friendly cars and sports utility vehicles to North America.Exports of eco-friendly cars jumped eleven-point-six percent in April from the same period last year to mark two-point-29 billion dollars, setting a new high to replace the previous record set in March of last year.