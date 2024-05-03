N. Korea's Propaganda Chief Kim Ki-nam Dies at 94

Photo : KBS News

Kim Ki-nam, who has led propaganda operations through three generations of North Korea's ruling Kim family, has died at the age of 94.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Wednesday, Kim, former secretary of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party, died Tuesday after suffering multiple organ failures since April 2022.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who will chair the state funeral committee, visited a funeral hall set up for the deceased in the early hours of Wednesday, where he expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. The funeral for the former official is scheduled for Thursday morning.The state agency said the regime leader paid silent tribute to Kim Ki-nam, who contributed to the sacred struggle for the development of the ruling party, modeling the revolutionary ranks on the monolithic ideology and the victorious advance of the socialist cause.Kim Ki-nam oversaw propaganda operations in North Korea for decades for founder Kim Il-sung, and later for the son and grandson Kim Jong-il and Kim Jong-un.In 2009, Kim Ki-nam led a North Korean delegation sent to South Korea by late regime leader Kim Jong-il to pay their respects to the late former President Kim Dae-jung. Kim Jong-il and Kim Dae-jung had held the first inter-Korean summit in 2000.