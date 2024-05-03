Pres. Yoon to Hold 1-hr News Conference Thurs. to Mark 2nd Anniv. in Office

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a one-hour news conference on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of his inauguration.Yoon is set to open the event with a message to the nation at the top office at 10 a.m. before taking questions from reporters for roughly an hour, without any restriction on the subject matter.The last time the president officially held a news conference was in August 2022 to mark his 100th day in office.In the message to the nation, Yoon is expected to share his thoughts on his first two years in office and the direction of his policies before unveiling his plans for the remaining three years of his term.In particular, the president is expected to reaffirm his intent to complete key reform tasks, including medical and pension reforms as well as talk about solutions to tackling the nation’s low birth rate.In the ensuing news conference, the president will likely face questions on various topics, including whether he will veto a bill that calls for a special counsel probe into controversies surrounding a military report on the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun last year.Yoon is said to have told his aides to make preparations for questions that the public would want answers to the most.