Politics

Parole Granted for Mother-in-Law of President Yoon

Written: 2024-05-08 17:16:35Updated: 2024-05-08 17:28:41

Photo : YONHAP News

The justice ministry has decided to grant parole to President Yoon Suk Yeol's mother-in-law, who is behind bars for forgery. 
 
The ministry said its parole review committee made the decision unanimously on Wednesday for 77-year-old Choi Eun-soon after considering various factors, including her age, motive, crime, correctional record, and risk of recidivism.

Choi was initially subject to parole review in February but did not make the final list. Last month, the ministry decided to defer a decision on whether to grant her parole after committee members failed to come to an agreement. 

Once her parole gains final approval from the justice minister, Choi is expected to be released from prison at 10 a.m. next Tuesday 

Choi is currently serving a one-year sentence at the Dongbu Detention Center in southeastern Seoul following her conviction last July for forging financial documents in the process of purchasing a land in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province in 2013. She has completed 70 percent of her sentence, which makes her eligible for the parole review.
