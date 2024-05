Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign investors made net purchases of South Korean stocks for the sixth consecutive month in April.According to the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) on Wednesday, foreign investors bought a net two-point-63 trillion won, or around one-point-nine billion U.S. dollars, worth of local shares last month.They held 802-point-five trillion won worth of shares as of the end of April, taking up 28-point-nine percent of the overall market capitalization.By country, investors from the U.S. held 321-point-one trillion won worth of shares, followed by 247-point-two trillion won held by those from Europe.Offshore investors also net purchased two-point-57 trillion won worth of local bonds in April, with their holdings standing at 247-point-two trillion won, or nine-point-seven percent of the nation's outstanding public bonds as of the end of the month.