Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has spoken over the phone with main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung as the party chief is set to be hospitalized.In a notice sent to the media, the DP said Yoon called Lee at around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday and inquired after the party chief’s health to which Lee expressed gratitude.Wednesday’s call, which is the first between Yoon and Lee since they sat down for talks last Monday, is said to not have touched on political issues, including Yoon’s news conference scheduled for Thursday.According to Lee’s aide, the president made the call after seeing media reports that Lee will be hospitalized to receive treatment.The DP earlier announced that the party chair will be on vacation from Thursday to next Wednesday to receive treatment which he had put off due to the general elections.The party did now elaborate on the nature of the treatment.