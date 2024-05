Photo : YONHAP News

Four heavyweights of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) will vie for the National Assembly speaker post.DP lawmakers Cho Jeong-sik, Woo Won-shik and Jung Sung-ho as well as lawmaker-elect Choo Mi-ae were found to have registered as candidates for the top post on Wednesday, the deadline for candidate registration.Choo and Jung each disclosed they had registered as candidates through a news conference and press release, respectively, on Wednesday while Cho and Woo had handed in their registration on Tuesday.Meanwhile, lawmaker-elect Park Jie-won, who had mulled running for assembly speaker, decided not to run.In a social media post, Park said he concluded that now is not the time for him to step forward.The DP is set to elect the speaker for the 22nd National Assembly next Thursday.The winner of the election will serve for two years, or the first-half of the parliament’s four-year term.