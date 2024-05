Photo : YONHAP News

The Kremlin said that Russia intends to further develop relations with North Korea in all possible areas.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the remarks during a press briefing on Wednesday when asked about a report that Russia has been shipping refined petroleum to North Korea at levels that appear to exceed the 500-thousand barrel annual cap set by the UN Security Council.Peskov said that Moscow values its bilateral relations with Pyongyang, calling North Korea Russia’s “good and very promising partner.”The spokesperson, however, refused to answer a question about a report that Russia used North Korean missiles for its special military operation in Ukraine, saying it’s a military issue.