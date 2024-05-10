US Congressional Report: Review of Efficacy of Sanctions Implementation on N. Korea, Russia Needed

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. congressional report has noted the need for a congressional review of the efficacy of unilateral and multilateral sanctions against North Korea and Russia, amid a deepening partnership between the two nations.In a report to Congress on Thursday, the Congressional Research Service(CRS) said that since 2023, Moscow and Pyongyang have been strengthening their relationship, which could lead to the bolstering of Russia’s military engagement in Ukraine and an expansion of North Korea’s military prowess.The CRS report said the Biden administration has responded by imposing sanctions on North Korean entities and individuals involved in illicit cyber activities, weapons procurement and unauthorized fuel trade that circumvents both U.S. and UN Security Council sanctions.The report continued to say that the deepening partnership could potentially enhance North Korea’s military capabilities and further embolden its provocation, adding the U.S., together with South Korea and Japan, is taking steps to respond to North Korea’s sanctions violations.The report then said Congress may consider whether to review administration policies, examine the implementation of unilateral and multilateral sanctions, and review the breadth and pace of North Korea-Russia cooperation as well as its impact on U.S. and allied forces.