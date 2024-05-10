Gov't Vows Ensure Patients Won't be Treated by Unverified Foreign Doctors

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo says that the government will create thorough safety measures to ensure that patients will not be treated by foreign doctors whose skills have not been verified.The prime minister made the remarks on Friday mentioning the government’s recently announced revisions to medical regulations that will allow doctors who have obtained their medical licenses abroad to practice in South Korea.Presiding over a government meeting on the ongoing doctors’ collective action, Han stressed the move is aimed at expanding the country’s health care system as much as possible and enhancing emergency medical services.The prime minister added the government is continuing efforts to improve the system to ease the burden of medical workers due to the protracted medical vacuum.Han also said that the government, which spent 128-point-five billion won from state reserve funds to minimize medical service disruptions in March, is considering spending additional funds.