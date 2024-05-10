Reshuffle of Pres. Office Completed as Yoon Enters 3rd Yr. in Office

Photo : YONHAP News

The reshuffle of the presidential office has been completed as President Yoon Suk Yeol enters his third year in office, with Friday's appointment of a new senior presidential secretary for civil and social agenda.Since the resignation of senior presidential aides, with the exception of those at the National Security Office, following the ruling People Power Party's crushing election defeat last month, Yoon has appointed five-term PPP Rep. Chung Jin-suk as his new presidential chief of staff.Former two-term PPP Rep. Hong Chul-ho was named the senior presidential secretary for political affairs, with both appointments viewed as the administration's attempt to enhance communication with the opposition-strong National Assembly.The most notable change is Yoon's reinstatement of the office of the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs and the appointment of former vice justice minister Kim Joo-hyun to the post, a move, which the top office said was aimed at better understanding public sentiment.Having completed reorganization of his aides, the president is expected to begin preparation for a Cabinet reshuffle, including the replacement of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who tendered his resignation after the election.