Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

KMA Calls on President Yoon to Re-discuss Medical School Admissions Quota from Start

Written: 2024-05-10 15:32:41Updated: 2024-05-10 15:45:35

KMA Calls on President Yoon to Re-discuss Medical School Admissions Quota from Start

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) has called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to revisit the planned medical school admissions quota hike from square one.

KMA President Lim Hyun-taek during a briefing on Friday called on Yoon to reconsider the planned medical school admissions quota hike, as well as the government's medical reform plans with a "clean slate", emphasizing that the medical community has always called for dialogue from a fresh start with a unified plan.

Lim, said however, that the government had rejected the medical community's call, reiterating that doctors are still willing to hold talks with the government under such conditions.

The KMA president also criticized Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo and Seoul National University Medical School Professor Kim Yoon for deceiving President Yoon and for putting people's lives at risk.

Lim’s comments come in response to President Yoon's press conference marking his two years in office, where he underlined the administration's push for medical reform, including the medical school admissions quota hike.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >