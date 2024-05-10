KMA Calls on President Yoon to Re-discuss Medical School Admissions Quota from Start

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) has called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to revisit the planned medical school admissions quota hike from square one.KMA President Lim Hyun-taek during a briefing on Friday called on Yoon to reconsider the planned medical school admissions quota hike, as well as the government's medical reform plans with a "clean slate", emphasizing that the medical community has always called for dialogue from a fresh start with a unified plan.Lim, said however, that the government had rejected the medical community's call, reiterating that doctors are still willing to hold talks with the government under such conditions.The KMA president also criticized Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo and Seoul National University Medical School Professor Kim Yoon for deceiving President Yoon and for putting people's lives at risk.Lim’s comments come in response to President Yoon's press conference marking his two years in office, where he underlined the administration's push for medical reform, including the medical school admissions quota hike.