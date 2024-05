Photo : YONHAP News

The government announced plans to have trainee doctors receive their training at not only general hospitals, but also regional facilities, and to enhance education in regional locations and essential medicine.Such measures were discussed on Friday during the second meeting of the special presidential advisory committee on medical reform.Through a revamp of the current training programs, a cooperative system will be established among general hospitals, regional facilities and clinics to offer similar training to interns and resident doctors.The government will draw up a national plan for doctors' training to enhance the training environment, which will affect the designation of training locations and assignment of trainee doctors.The panel also discussed ways to ensure that general hospitals concentrate on offering treatment to patients in critical conditions, while others with minor symptoms can access treatment at local clinics.