Traffic to be Controlled in Seoul This Weekend for Buddha's Birthday Celebrations

Written: 2024-05-10 16:21:25Updated: 2024-05-10 16:25:03

Photo : YONHAP News

Traffic controls will be in place for parts of Seoul this weekend, as a number of events are planned to celebrate Buddha's Birthday, which falls on next Wednesday this year.

According to the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism on Friday, the annual Lotus Lantern Festival will be held at various locations throughout the capital on Saturday and Sunday, including Gwanghwamun Plaza and Jogyesa Temple.

A parade is scheduled to take place between 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday starting at Heunginjimun, passing through Jongno and ending at Jogyesa Temple. A festival event will then run at Jonggak Intersection from 9:30 to 11 p.m.

Traffic in both directions will be restricted between Heunginjimun and Jonggak from 1 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday, while access will be limited between Dongguk University and Heunginjimun from 6 to 8:30 p.m., as well as from Sejongdaero to Jonggak and Anguk to Jonggak from 6 p.m. Saturday to 12:00 a.m. Sunday.

Both directions on a road linking Anguk to Jonggak will be controlled from 9 a.m. Sunday to 12:00 a.m. Monday, during various events planned in front of Jogyesa Temple.
