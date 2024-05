Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul will visit China next week for the first time since taking office earlier this year, to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.The foreign ministry announced on Friday that Cho will visit Beijing on Monday and Tuesday at Wang’s invitation.The two ministers are expected to sit down for talks on Monday and discuss topics of mutual interest, including Seoul-Beijing ties as well as Korean Peninsula, regional and global issues.They are also likely to share views on details regarding a three-way summit among South Korea, China and Japan which is expected to be held in Seoul at the end of the month.The last time foreign ministers of South Korea and China met was last November in Busan, when Park Jin served as minister.Cho will be the first South Korean foreign minister to visit Beijing since November 2017.