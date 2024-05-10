Nation Set to See Rain Over the Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is set to see rain over the weekend with strong winds expected for Gangwon Province’s mountainous and coastal regions.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, rain will start to fall in northern parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces from Saturday morning before spreading to the Seoul metro area, the inland areas of Gangwon and the coastal areas of South Chungcheong and the Jeolla provinces from the afternoon.Most parts of the nation are set to see rain from Saturday night.The weather agency forecast 20 to 60 millimeters of rain through Sunday for southern regions, including the South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang Provinces.In particular, southern coastal areas and regions near Mount Jiri will see up to 80 millimeters of heavy precipitation and Jeju’s mountainous areas will see up to 100 millimeters.Morning lows will stand between nine and 17 degrees Centigrade while afternoon highs will stand between 20 and 27 degrees.