Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Friday submitted to the Seoul High Court the source material behind its decision on expanding the admissions quota of medical schools by two-thousand.The move comes after the high court requested the government present such material by Friday as it plans to reach a decision by the middle of this month on a request by the medical community to suspend the execution of the government’s plan to expand such admissions quota.The said material is expected to be key in the court’s decision-making process.Both the government and the medical community are paying close attention to the court’s decision.If the court accepts the medical community’s request, the government’s plan to expand the quota will virtually collapse but if the court moves to refuse such request, the quota expansion will be finalized.