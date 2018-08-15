31, Gyeongju, the city of the moon

A nighttime tour program called "Millennium Night Trip" takes visitors to the ancient historical sites of Gyeongju and lets them enjoy the city's colorful night scenery under the quiet, shimmering moonlight. Starting at the site of the Silla era royal palace Wolseong, visitors find out about the origin of Chuseok or Hangawi, one of Korea's greatest traditional holidays, and tour through the Woljeong Bridge leading into the old Silla palace, the royal palace Wolseong, which means the Moon Fortress, and Donggung and Wolji Pond cited as the most popular nighttime destinations in Gyeongju.





