S. Korea Loses to Indonesia, Eliminated in Olympic Football Qualifiers

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea lost to Indonesia in the quarterfinals of the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) U-23 Asian Cup, failing to secure a ticket to the Paris Olympics.Team Korea, led by head coach Hwang Sun-hong, fell to Indonesia 11-10 in a marathon penalty shootout after drawing 2-2 after 120 minutes in the match at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.South Korea attempted to advance to the Olympic finals for the tenth consecutive time, but ended up achieving the feat only nine consecutive times.It’s the first time in 40 years that the country failed to reach the Olympics since the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984.It’s also the first time that the country’s U-23 national team lost to Indonesia.This tournament doubles as the AFC qualifying tournament for the Paris Olympics. The top three teams — the two finalists and the winner of the third-place match — will earn their spots in the Olympics, while the fourth-placed team will be decided in an intercontinental playoff match.