This week's episode takes listeners to the Daereungwon Royal Tomb Complex, where ancient Silla tombs from 1,500 years ago stand intact to create a unique and harmonious blending of past and present, of life and death. The itinerary also includes the Jjoksaem area where visitors can see an actual excavation site. This episode introduces the best way to appreciate Gyeongju's past and its resonance to the present time.





Daereungwon Tomb Complex





Hwanglidangil Street