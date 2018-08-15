40. How to fully enjoy the Deokpyeong Eco-Service Area

There are rest areas along the expressways in any country, but the ones in Korea are a little bit more special. The Deokpyeong Eco-Service Area on Yeongdong Expressway is probably at the top of the list in terms of size and facility. The rest stop has not only several amenities and plenty of space for relaxation, but also a pet cafe and a theme park. Deokpyeong Eco-Service Area is not just a stopover, but a travel destination in itself, and this episode shows many ways to enjoy it to the fullest.





