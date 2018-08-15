45. Samtan Art Mine in Jeongseon, Gangwon-do Province

Coal mines and miners at one time were the powerful engine that drove Korea's phenomenal economic growth. Sadly, the once-busy industrial site, which opened in 1964 and had flourished until its shutdown in 2001, stands empty and silent today. A few years ago, however, the old, abandoned mine was resurrected as a cultural and artistic venue named Samtan Art Mine, where the mine's dynamic yet heart-breaking history inspires unforgettably poignant works of art.





Samtan Art Mine, where miners' presence can still be felt





Works of art at Samtan Art Mine