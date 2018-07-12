Lena Park Concert “2018 The Wonder Live” in Ulsan





Date: Aug 25-26

Venue: KBS Ulsan Hall

Ticket prices: 88,000 – 132,000 won





Best known for her ballads and live performances, Lena Park will stage the Ulsan leg of her “The Wonder Live” tour at KBS Ulsan Hall from August 25-26. The Wonder Live celebrates the singer’s 20th anniversary and will feature Park’s hits both old and new, as well as spectacular special stages that have been prepared solely for this concert series.