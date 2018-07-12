



Members:Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, JungEun-ji, Son Na-eun, Kim Nam-joo, Oh Ha-young

Genres: K-pop,Bubblegum pop,Synthpop

Labels:PlanAEntertainment, UMG (EMI) Cube Entertainment

Active from: 2011–present





Apinkis a South Korean girl group that debuted in 2011 with the mini album, “Seven Springs ofApink”. The members include Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, JungEun-ji, Son Na-eun, Kim Nam-jooand Oh Ha-young. HongYoo-kyung is a former member wholeft the group in April 2013 to focus on her studies. The group made its Japanesedebut in October 2014 with the Japanese-language single “NoNoNo”.





Studio Albums

UneAnnee(Studio, May 2012)

Pink Memory (Studio, July 2015)

Pink Revolution (Studio, Sept. 2016)

Dear (Studio, Dec. 2016)





EPs, Singles & Remakes

SevenSpringsofApink(EP, April 2011)

It Girl (Single, June 2011)

Snow Pink (EP, Nov. 2011)

April 19 (Single, April 2012)

Bubibu(Single, July 2012)

Secret Garden (EP, July 2013)

Good Morning Baby (Single, Jan. 2014)

Pink Blossom (EP, March 2014)

Pink LUV (EP, Nov. 2014)

PinkyFinger(Single,April2015)

TheWave(Single,April 2016)

Always(Single, April 2017)

Pink UP (EP, June 2017)

Miracle(Single, April 2018)

One & Six (EP, July 2018)