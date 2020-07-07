H.E. Joanne Doornewaard, Ambassador of the Netherlands to South Korea
Genres: K-pop, synth-pop, electropop, retro
Labels: Makeus
Associated: Wonder Girls, JYP Nation
Active from: 2007
Born Lee Sun-mi, singer Sunmi debuted as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls in 2007. She left the group in 2010 to pursue academics but returned to the K-Pop scene in 2013 as a solo artist. She released her first solo EP “Full Moon” in August 2013 and went on to release her 2nd EP “Warning” under a new label in 2018.
EPs, Singles & Remakes
Pporappippam (single, 2020)
LALALAY (single, 2019)
Noir (single, 2019)
Warning (EP, 2018)
Heroine (single, 2018)
Full Moon (EP, 2014)
24 Hours (single 2013)
