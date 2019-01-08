Beautiful Mind (4) 글쎄요.

Expression of the Week

Gye Jin-sung: 부검 허락해주세요. 타살 가능성이 조금이라도 있다면 그땐 제가 아닌 강력반이나 더 유능한 경찰들이 수사할 수 있을 거예요.

Please give permission for an autopsy. If there is the slightest chance of homicide, someone from the serious crime squad or more qualified policemen will be able to investigate the case.

Jang Moon-kyung : 진성아. 나는 잘 모르겠어. 그래도 괜찮은 걸까요?

Jin-sung, I’m not sure. Do you think it’ll be alright?

Chae Soon-ho : 글쎄요. 원장님을 위한 길이 어떤 건지... 참...

I'm not sure. I'm not sure which way is the best for the director.









글쎄요 (I'm not sure.)





글쎄요 – an interjection that means well, or hm which expresses uncertainty





Casual – 글쎄

Semi-polite – 글쎄요





>> "글쎄요" is an interjection that is used to show uncertain attitude someone's question or demand





>> In the dialogue, Chae Soon-ho is expression uncertainty to Jang Moon-kyung's question asking if it will be alright to perform an autopsy.




