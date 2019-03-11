Menu Content

2019 Jung Dong-ha Concert “Dongha Reading Man vol.1 with Piano”

2019-03-11

K-POP Connection

Date: March 23-24

Venue: LG Arts Center

 

Singer Jung Dong-ha will be holding a spring concert titled “Dongha Reading Man vol.1 with Piano.” The concerts will be the singer’s first brand-name concert series since his debut and will take place from March 23-24 at LG Arts Center. As a brand-name concert, the upcoming concert promises to be different from solo concerts with tailored song choices for the audience, storytelling and new concepts. Also, famed pianist Kim Kwang-min will be accompanying the singer during the two-day concerts.

