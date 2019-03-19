



Members: Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Rowoon, Zuho, Taeyang, Hwiyoung, Chani

Genres: K-pop, dance pop, R&B, hip hop

Labels: FNC Entertainment

Active from: 2016





SF9 is short for Sensational Feeling 9 and is the name of a boy band which debuted in 2016 under FNC Entertainment. SF9 is the first boy group to debut from FNC Entertainment and the group made their debut on October 5, 2016 by releasing their first single album “Feeling Sensation.”





EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Narcissus (EP, 2019)

SF9 5th Mini Album “Sensuous” (EP, 2018)

SF9 4th Mini Album “Mamma Mia!” (EP, 2018)

SF9 3rd Mini Album “Knights of the Sun” (EP, 2017)

SF9 2nd Mini Album “Breaking Sensation” (EP, 2017)

SF9 1st Mini Album “Burning Sensation” (EP, 2017)

SF9 Special Digital Single “So Beautiful” (Single, 2016)

SF9 1st Debut Single Album “Feeling Sensation” (Single, 2016)