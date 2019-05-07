My Golden Life (9) 됐습니다

Expression of the Week

Work colleague: 아니, 소주를 잔도 없이?

You’re drinking soju without a glass?

잔 여기 있어요.

Here’s one.

Choi Do-kyung: 됐습니다.

It’s alright.









됐습니다 (It’s alright)





되다 – v. to be completed; be finished or to work or go well





Casual – 됐어

Semi-polite – 됐어요

Polite – 됐습니다





>>”됐습니다” is an inflection of the verb “되다” which means to be completed or finished.





>>As such, ”됐습니다” is an expression that is used to politely decline an offer similar to the colloquial expression “I’m good” as it means “Everything is going well.”





>>In the dialogue, the work colleague is offering Choi Do-kyung a glass ‘잔’ to drink his soju from to which Choi Do-kyung is politely declining with the expression “됐습니다.”



