My Golden Life (9) 됐습니다

[On Law Enforcement Reform] Debate - DP Pyo Chang-won vs. LKP Lee Jae-young
2019-05-07
#Drama Lines l 2019-05-13
Expression of the Week
Work colleague: 아니, 소주를 잔도 없이?
You’re drinking soju without a glass?
잔 여기 있어요.
Here’s one.
Choi Do-kyung: 됐습니다.
It’s alright.
됐습니다 (It’s alright)
되다 – v. to be completed; be finished or to work or go well
Casual – 됐어
Semi-polite – 됐어요
Polite – 됐습니다
>>”됐습니다” is an inflection of the verb “되다” which means to be completed or finished.
>>As such, ”됐습니다” is an expression that is used to politely decline an offer similar to the colloquial expression “I’m good” as it means “Everything is going well.”
>>In the dialogue, the work colleague is offering Choi Do-kyung a glass ‘잔’ to drink his soju from to which Choi Do-kyung is politely declining with the expression “됐습니다.”
2019-05-07
2019-05-05
2019-05-08