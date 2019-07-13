Kangin to leave Super Junior

ⓒ YONHAP News

Kangin, the scandal-ridden member of Super Junior, will be leaving the group.

The 34-year-old announced that he will be leaving the band ending his 14-year membership on his SNS account saying he made the decision because he did not want to watch his members suffer unnecessarily because of his personal issues.

Kangin has been embroiled in a series of criminal scandals including a DUI and hit-and-run incident in 2009.