2019 K. Will Small Theater Concert “Just Like This”

2019-08-05

K-POP Connection


Date: August 21- Sept. 1

Venue: Ewha Woman’s University Samsung Hall

 

Singer K.Will will be holding a small theater concert series this summer titled “Just Like This”. The concerts will be held from August 21 to September 1st at Ewha Woman’s University Samsung Hall. The small stage concerts will allow K. Will to get up close and personal with his fans and all those who have loved his music throughout the years.

