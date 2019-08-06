Damogo CEO/Co-Founder Lin Hwang
Members: Kim Min-seok, Jeong Dong-hwan
Record Label: Mint Paper/Heaven Company
Debut: 2015
MeloMance is a South Korean duo formed in 2013. The group’s members are Kim Min-seok who is in charge of vocals and Jeong Dong-wha who plays the piano. The group debuted on March 10, 2015 with the EP Sentimental under Heaven Company.
Singles & Eps (as lead artist)
You & I (Single, 2019)
Page 0 (single, 2018)
The Fairy Tale (EP, 2018)
Just Friends (single, 2018)
Moonlight (EP, 2017)
Sunshine (EP, 2016)
Romantic (EP, 2016)
Sentimental (EP, 2015)
