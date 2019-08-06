



Members: Kim Min-seok, Jeong Dong-hwan

Record Label: Mint Paper/Heaven Company

Debut: 2015





MeloMance is a South Korean duo formed in 2013. The group’s members are Kim Min-seok who is in charge of vocals and Jeong Dong-wha who plays the piano. The group debuted on March 10, 2015 with the EP Sentimental under Heaven Company.





Singles & Eps (as lead artist)

You & I (Single, 2019)

Page 0 (single, 2018)

The Fairy Tale (EP, 2018)

Just Friends (single, 2018)

Moonlight (EP, 2017)

Sunshine (EP, 2016)

Romantic (EP, 2016)

Sentimental (EP, 2015)