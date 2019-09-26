President Moon urges restraint in probe of Justice Minister

Moon Holds Summit with Trump, Delivers Speech at U.N.
2019-09-26
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2019-09-29
President Moon Jae-in sent a warning signal to the prosecution over its investigation of Justice Minister Cho Kuk.
Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-
"The prosecution must reflect on the reality of rising demand for
The president was cited as urging restraint amid the ongoing probe into Cho's family.
"The reform of the prosecution should not only involve the establishment of
During a parliamentary question-and-answer session on Thursday,
(Liberty Korea Party Rep.
Justice Minister Cho Kuk: "Yes. My wife was a bit shocked and called me, saying that there was a raid. So I asked for a 'calming down'."
"I asked him to help my wife find composure as she was not in a good physical or mental condition. I did not hinder the search or make instructions about the search."
Amid the spiraling controversy over his appointment, Moon also asked politicians to leave the probe to the prosecution and to focus on state affairs.
2019-09-26
2019-09-27
2019-10-01