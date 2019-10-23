Cheer UP! (5) 어쩔 수 없죠

Russian Warplane Violations of S. Korea’s Air Defense Zone
#Drama Lines l 2019-11-04
Expression of the Week
Tae-beom： 어쨌든 제가 아는 선에서 최대한 정보드릴게요.
I’ll give you as much information as I can.
PD：그러세요? 하고 싶은 말 많으실 줄 알았는데요.
Really? I thought you had a lot to say?
Tae-beom：아, 자꾸 큰일 날 소리하시네. 저 계약직입니다.
계약직이 무슨 할 말이 많겠습니까?
You keep talking nonsense. I’m just a contract worker.
What could a contract worker possibly have to say?
PD：그래요? 뭐 그렇게 생각하신다면어쩔 수 없죠.
혹시 다른 것으로 딜하고 싶으시면 언제든지 연락 주세요.
Is that so? Well, if you think so, there’s nothing we can do.
If you want to make a deal with something else, let me know.
Tae-beom： 아... 네...
Ah… Okay.
어쩔 수 없죠 (there’s nothing we can do)
어쩌다 – v. to do something in a certain way
~ㄹ 수 없다 – can’t help/can’t do
Casual – 어쩔 수 없어
Semi-polite – 어쩔 수 없죠
Polite – 어쩔 수 없어요
>>[어쩌다] is commonly used with [~ㄹ 수 없다] when one wants to express that there is nothing he/she can do in a situation
e.g. 어쩔 수 없어요 – There is nothing I/we/you/ can do OR there is nothing that can be done
>>You can make the expression more complicated by putting a clause beforehand to give more information
e.g. 친구가 이미 떠나서 어쩔 수 없어요 = (My) friend already left, so there is nothing that we can do/nothing that can be done (about it)
