SM Entertainment to host charity concert in Seoul next year

SM Entertainment will be hosting a globally renowned multi-national charity concert in Seoul next year.

The charity concerts are organized by the poverty reduction movement, Global Citizen, and South Korea’s biggest K-pop label will be hosting the Asian leg of the tour. As SM and Global Citizen secured a partnership, the “Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream” concert will be held in Seoul on Sept. 26 next year.

The Global Citizen concert has been billed the “21st century Live Aid” benefit concert and will be held simultaneously in Seoul and four other cities across five continents. The star-studded line-up includes Coldplay, Metallica, Alicia Keys, EXO etc.