Ha Dong-qn Concert “h.ealing”





Date: Dec. 7~8

Venue: Blue Square iMarket Hall





Singer Ha Dong-qn will be holding a solo concert in time for the winter holiday season. Titled “h.ealing,” the concert will be held for two days from Dec. 7-8 at Blue Square iMarket Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Ha’s soothing voice is perfect for the winter season, and his concert coincides with the release of his new song “Never Forget”. He will also meet with fans abroad at “Hot & Blue” in California in the U.S. on the 19th.