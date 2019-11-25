Menu Content

K-pop Star Goo Ha-ra Found Dead at Her Home

ⓒYONHAP News

Singer and actor Goo Ha-ra, a former member of the K-pop girl group Kara, has passed away.


According to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station, Goo was found dead at her home in southern Seoul at around 6 p.m. on Sunday.


An acquaintance found her body and reported it to police and firefighters.


According to the police, a handwritten note was found at the scene in which she expressed pessimism about her life.


Goo had a successful eleven-year career in entertainment after debuting with Kara in 2008. More recently, however, she was better known for her turbulent personal life.


Domestic abuse allegations involving Goo and her ex-boyfriend surfaced in September with both sides accusing the other of physical abuse.


Her former partner was given a suspended jail term in August for threatening to release a sexually explicit video of Goo as the two fought in the wake of a breakup.


In May, Goo was found unconscious at her home following a suicide attempt but recovered after being transferred to a hospital for treatment.


Many fans had been worried about the state of Goo’s mental health following the death of her close friend and fellow celebrity Sulli in October.

