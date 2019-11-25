K-pop Star Goo Ha-ra Found Dead at Her Home

Dr. Kim Joon-hyung of KNDA on ASEAN-ROK relations
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2019-12-01
Singer and actor Goo Ha-
According to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station, Goo was found dead at her home in southern Seoul at around 6 p.m.
An acquaintance found her body and reported it to police and firefighters.
According to the police, a handwritten note was found at the scene in which she expressed pessimism about her life.
Goo had a successful eleven-year career in entertainment after debuting with Kara in 2008. More recently, however, she was better known for her turbulent personal life.
Domestic abuse allegations involving Goo and her ex-boyfriend surfaced in September with both sides accusing the other of physical abuse.
Her former partner was given a suspended jail term in August for threatening to release a sexually explicit video of Goo as the two fought in the wake of a breakup.
In May, Goo was found unconscious
Many fans had been worried about the state of Goo’s mental health following the death of her close friend and fellow celebrity Sulli in October.
