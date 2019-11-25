Cheer UP! (9) 의리가 있어

Expression of the Week

Soo-yong：오해가 있으면 풀고그래야지왜 이렇게 넌 성격이 급해? 에이~

If there’s a misunderstanding, you should resolve it. Why are you impatient?

Yeol：제친구들 부당한 벌점만 안 받게 해주신다면 뭐오해가 풀릴 것 같기도 하고요.

If you help keep my friends from getting unfair penalty points I think I might be able to straighten out that misunderstanding.

Soo-yong：아휴, 넌의리가 있어.

Ah, you’re a faithful guy.









의리가 있다 – to have loyalty or fidelity; a moral righteous principle that one should follow in a relationship





Casual – 의리가 있어

Semi-polite – 의리가 있어요





>> [의리] means loyalty or fidelity but it can also mean brotherhood or ties, such as a bond which is like a blood relation between two persons who are not of the same blood





>>[의리가 있다] another way this expression is used is to describe someone having a strong sense of duty.

e.g. 시골 사람들은 의리가 있다 à Country people have a strong sense of duty.



