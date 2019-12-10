N. Korean Leader Threatens to Abandon Moratorium on Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests

Jun Bum-sun, leader of the band "The Yangbans" and owner of the bookstore Poolmoojil
2019-12-10
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2020-01-05
At a meeting of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party that ended on Tuesday, regime leader Kim Jong-
According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday, Kim said the United States responded to efforts to build confidence in their
Kim accused the U.S.
The North Korean leader warned that the world will soon witness the regime's "new strategic weapon," vowing to continue to develop such capabilities unless the U.S.
While Kim didn't elaborate further, many experts in South Korea and the U.S.
Although Kim warned of "shocking” action, he also left the door open for dialogue with Washington, saying the scope and depth of bolstering the regime's nuclear deterrent will be "properly coordinated" depending on the U.S.’ attitude in the future.
Hours later on New Year’s Eve, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that Kim is a "man of his word" and will keep his promises under their 2018 Singapore summit deal.
While Trump seemingly remains committed to diplomacy with Pyongyang, especially as renewed tensions with the regime could hurt his reelection campaign, his former national security adviser apparently believes otherwise.
On Twitter Wednesday, John Bolton said Washington should fully resume its joint military exercises with Seoul, which were suspended or downsized in support of diplomatic efforts regarding North Korea.
The hawkish former aide, who had been critical of the scaled down exercises, called for congressional hearings on whether American troops on the peninsula are “truly ready to fight tonight.”
The South Korean government, meanwhile, expressed concern over the North's latest threat, with the Unification Ministry releasing a statement urging Pyongyang to refrain from testing the "new strategic weapon" and move forward in stalled peace efforts.
2019-12-10
2019-12-12
2019-12-11
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >