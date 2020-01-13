EXO’s Chen makes surprise marriage announcement

Chan Alex Chi Wai(진지위), Center for the Korean Air Jumbos
EXO’s Chen has made a surprise announcement that he will tying the knot soon.
The star made the announcement hinting that his fiancé is pregnant. His management, SM Entertainment, did not provide further details about Chen’s fiancé, only saying that she is not in show business.
The date or location of the wedding has not been announced but the ceremony will be a closed affair among the couple’s families.
