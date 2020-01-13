EXO’s Chen makes surprise marriage announcement

ⓒ YONHAP News

EXO’s Chen has made a surprise announcement that he will tying the knot soon.

The star made the announcement hinting that his fiancé is pregnant. His management, SM Entertainment, did not provide further details about Chen’s fiancé, only saying that she is not in show business.

The date or location of the wedding has not been announced but the ceremony will be a closed affair among the couple’s families.