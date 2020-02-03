2020 Cosmic Girls (WJSN) Concert “Obliviate”

S.Korea to Lend Helping Hand to Australia over Bushfires
Date: Feb. 22-23
Venue: Olympic Hall, Olympic Park
Popular girl group Cosmic Girls (WJSN) will be holding their 3rd solo concert. Titled, “Obliviate,” the Seoul concerts will be held from Feb. 22-23 at Olympic Park’s Olympic Hall. Since debuting in 2016, the group which consists of both Korean and Chinese members, have gained popularity in Asia. They recently released their seventh mini-album, “As You Wish,” in Nov. 2019.
