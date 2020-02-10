Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (6) 농담이에요.

‘Parasite’ makes history winning Best Picture at Oscars
Soo-ho: 이모는 언제부터 해라랑 같이 사셨어요
When did you start living with Hae-ra?
Sook-hee：걔네 집 망한 후부터지.
After her family business went under.
Soo-ho: 제가 어릴 때 뵌 적 없는 거 같아서요.
해라네 집에 얹혀있을 때요.
I don’t think I’ve seen you when I was little. When I was living with them.
Sook-hee：아... 그게... 그 집이 잘나갈 때는 날 식구 취급도 안 해줬거든.
Ah…that’s because when they were doing well, they didn’t treat me like family.
Soo-ho: 진짜 이모는 맞죠?
You’re her real aunt, right?
Sook-hee：그럼 가짜 이모도 있나.
Are there fake aunts?
Soo-ho: 농담이에요.
I’m just joking.
Expression of the Week
농담이에요 (I’m joking)
농담 – n. joke, a remark intended to make fun of someone or to make people laugh.
농담이다 – meant it for a joke
Casual – 농담이야
Polite – 농담이에요
>>[농담이다] is used to tell someone what was just uttered is a joke. In a colloquial and casual situation, one could use it to mean “I’m just kidding.”
>> Another way to say [농담이에요] is [장난이에요] with “장난” meaning prank or play, similar to “I’m just playing with you.”
